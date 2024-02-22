‘A Killer Paradox’ has taken the global OTT space by storm. The show has not only become a hit in its native language, but even in the non-English category, it’s trending on the top for the second consecutive week. The series has very soon become a fan favourite with people from all over the world wanting to know what the story is all about. ‘A Killer Paradox’ has received a staggering response from people in almost every country where it was released.