‘A Killer Paradox’ has taken the global OTT space by storm. The show has not only become a hit in its native language, but even in the non-English category, it’s trending on the top for the second consecutive week. The series has very soon become a fan favourite with people from all over the world wanting to know what the story is all about. ‘A Killer Paradox’ has received a staggering response from people in almost every country where it was released.
Talking of numbers, as per a report on TOI, ‘A Killer Paradox’ got 5,500,000 views from February 11-18 alone. The number is definitely astounding and showcases how much of a widespread appeal the show has. The show is among the Top 10 list in almost 43 countries including Korea, Australia, France, Bolivia, Japan, Morocco, Canada and Hong Kong.
For the unversed, the show revolves around Lee Tang, played by Choi Woo Sik. He plays a typical college student. However, his life takes a drastic turn after he has a fatal encounter while working on a late-night shift at a convenience store. He has a heated argument with a customer which somehow ends up with him unintentionally taking a life with a hammer.
But as fate would have it, the person who gets killed turns out to be a notorious serial killer. Soon, Lee Tang starts to realise that he had a supernatural gift. He could identify people who had sinister intentions. When he accepts this power of his, he tries to transform the world that he is living in. He becomes a vigilante figure. He becomes someone who tries to bring justice to the people who’ve committed wrong deeds.
Looking at all the happenings form far away a detective figures out what’s happening. He (Son Suk Goo) is now adamant on bringing this vigilante to justice. The tussle between these two characters is what formulates the rest of the story.