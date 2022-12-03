Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
95th Academy Awards: After 'RRR', Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Aiming Big In Major Categories

Starring Alia Bhatt, Gangubai is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and depicts the rise of a simple girl who was duped and sold to a brothel.

Alia Bhatt plays the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt plays the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 10:56 am

After recently kickstarting a BAFTA campaign in all categories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s hit Hindi crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'  starring Alia Bhatt in the title role is now aiming for an Oscar. The film, which will be up on the AMPAS site this week and will hold screenings in London and Los Angeles, is officially launching a campaign in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards, reports deadline.com,

Films from India are already making news for their Oscar race with Telegu blockbuster RRR taking a similar run at the Oscars.

Gangubai is based on the book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and depicts the rise of a simple girl who was duped and sold to a brothel. With no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor, Gangu (Bhatt) becomes the voice of the suppressed and makes it her mission to try and legitimize a tainted profession that dates back to ancient times.

The movie recently had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it received a standing ovation. In Deadline’s review, Stephanie Bunbury called it “ravishingly entertaining.” It has grossed over $23 million at the global box office and is among the Top 10 movies in India this year as well as a rare breakout for a female-led Bollywood feature.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended a series of events in London as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign. There, he discussed his career of 25 years, delivered his first ever BAFTA masterclass and also interacted with students during a Q&A session.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was the first Hindi hit of the year in India with earning of Rs 129.10 crore.

