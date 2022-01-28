7 Films On Infidelity Which Are A Must Watch Before Seeing 'Gehraiyaan'

The upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan's plot revolves around a complicated relationship centered on infidelity. This isn't the first time that Bollywood has made a film with an infidelity theme. There have been many more before 'Gehraiyaan'. Each one, whether it's 'Life In A Metro', 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna', 'Rustom', or others, all are based on extramarital affairs. Here's looking at some of the best films on the theme of infidelity:

Murder

Actors Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, and Ashmit Patel played the lead roles in this film. 'Unfaithful', a Hollywood film, served as inspiration for the film. The plot of the film revolved around an extramarital affair and the tragic consequences that resulted. Simran (Mallika Sherawat) is married to Sudhir, the main character (Ashmit Patel). She runs into her ex-boyfriend Sunny (Emraan Hashmi) and decides to start dating him. The film directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu was a box-office hit.

Rustom

When a Navy officer learns of his wife's extramarital affair with one of his friends, he is devastated. When he kills his friend for having physical relations with his wife, he ends up in prison. Actress Ileana D'Cruz and actor Akshay Kumar were praised for their roles in the film, which was based on the true story of Naval Officer KM Nanavati.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The film, directed by Karan Johar, is about two couples who are unhappy in their marriages. Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji) meet in the film and fall in love. Their decision causes havoc not only in their lives but also in the lives of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, who play their spouses. 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was a nuanced look at extramarital affairs and the appearance of happy marriages.

Life In A Metro

Director Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film tells the story of people living in a metropolitan city. It looked into the issue of loneliness among urban women as well as the issue of extramarital affairs. Actors Shilpa Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shiney Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut star in this film. 'Life In A... Metro' was a huge commercial hit as well.

Haseen Dilruba

The Netflix film, which was a brutal and complex tale of infidelity starring actress Taapsee Pannu who played Rani, who after an arranged marriage with Rishabh falls in love with Neel, played by actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan. 'Haseen Dillruba' became the most-watched Hindi film on the OTT platform in 2021.

Biwi No.1

'Biwi No. 1' was directed by David Dhawan and starred actors Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The story follows a simple housewife (Karisma Kapoor) who takes care of her husband (Salman Khan) and her entire family. Her husband, on the other hand, has an affair with a model (Sushmita Sen).

Silsila

Veteran actors Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan starred in filmmaker Yash Chopra's romantic drama. The story revolved around an extramarital affair. The plot of 'Silsala' revolved around a romance between Bachchan, a married man, and Chandni, a past love. The film went on to become one of the most popular films of its time.