5 Times Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Paved Their Way Into Our Hearts With Their Versatile Performances

Loved across the border for their impeccable characters and incredible persona, actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have a huge fan following globally. The magic that they have spread over the years will live on in our hearts forever. New romances may come and go, but the endearing on-screen couples ‘Humsafar’ lives in our hearts rent-free.

Here are some of our favourite Zindagi originals that these versatile actors have been a part of:

‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

Kashaf (Sanam Saeed), a young woman raised by a single mother, experiences a lot of class and gender bias in her growing years. Her life takes a different turn when she crosses paths with Zaroon (Fawad Khan) in college. With conflicting mindsets, but love in their hearts, Zaroon and Kashaf get married and work towards a stronger bond with each other. Seamlessly slipping into the role of an ideal partner, Fawad’s character Zaroon is widely appreciated and loved by women, even today. Zaroon believes that communication is the key to a healthy relationship, he protects and prioritizes his partner and loves her unconditionally.

Available on: YouTube

‘Humsafar’

Mahira Khan and Fawad’s Khan most loved series, Humsafar will always hold a special place in our hearts. The series sheds light on a beautiful love story between Khirad (Mahira Khan) and Asher (Fawad Khan) who belong to different strata of society. Love brings with it pain, grief, struggles, obstacles and tears but always wins in the end. Fawad and Mahira’s on-screen chemistry leaves us smitten and keeps us engaged throughout the series

Available on: YouTube

‘Sadqay Tumhare’

Mahira Khan’s role as Shanno is the show's heart and soul; pure and beautiful, headstrong but caring, no one can help but love her. Mahira's performance adds depth and charm to a character that was written in a detailed and engaging manner. Based on the writer’s (Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar) own real-life love story, the series revolves around the romantic relationship between Shano (Mahira Khan) Khalil (Adnan Malik) and their family dynamics.

Available on: ZEE5

‘Behadd’

Starring loved actors, Fawad Khan, Nadia Jamil and Sajal Ali in pivotal roles, Behadd is an emotional story that traces the journey of a single mother, Masooma (Played by Nadia Jamil), who is left to take care of her daughter Maha (Played by Sajal Ali) after the unfortunate death of her husband. Along her journey as a single parent, Masooma crosses paths with Jamal (Played by Fawad Khan) and they realize that they have much more in common than they could ever hope for. Fawad Khan sinks into the simple and relatable character of Jamal, leaving audiences engaged and entertained.

Available on: ZEE5

‘Numm’

The series tells us the story of the strict customs and rituals of feudal times and the impact has on society. The plot revolves around the complex lives of Wali Bakht Khan (Fawad Khan), Mahjabeen (Sanam Saeed), Neelum (Kanza Wayne) and the conflicts that transpire between them. Fawad Khan doesn’t fail to impress us yet again with his portrayal of Wali.

Available on: Zindagi

On the work front, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were last seen together in the recently released cult classic film ‘Maula Jatt’, which grossed over $9.0 million worldwide.