5 B-Town Actresses Who Played Love Interests Of Army Officers On Screen

Bollywood has given us some landmark war films over the years. These films have inspired and touched the entire nation and they all live in our hearts rent-free. There are a few actresses who have aced their characters as the love interest of these brave army officers on screen. Audiences absolutely loved their performances as their acts touched a chord with the fans.

Going down memory lane, here are 5 actresses from recent times who have played the love interest of the brave martyrs on screen.

Kiara Advani’s character was inspired by the real-life Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil war. She played the role with utter simplicity and won massive appreciation for the same. While each one of us cried along with Kiara Advani in Mann Bharrya 2.0, we couldn't get over how she portrayed every emotion in the film.

Katrina Kaif (‘Jab tak Hain Jaan’)

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif played the character of Meera in the romantic drama ‘Jab Tak Hain Jaan’ with grace and finesse. Kaif played the love interest of captain Samar Anand who is a bomb disposal specialist in the Indian army. While their love story is one of the audiences’ all-time favourites, people can’t take their eyes off Katrina Kaif who just wins hearts with her soothing screen presence.

The 2022 biographical film ‘Major’ is based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the unforgettable 26/11 Mumbai Taj Attack. Saiee M Manjrekar appeared in the film as Isha, the love interest of the lead character Sandeep. Saiee M Manjrekar’s character had her own ups and lows and was played with so much ease that truly was worth the appreciation.

Preity Zinta was seen playing the role of a war journalist in Farhan Akhtar’s coming-of-age war drama ‘Lakshya’. The complex love story is one of the touching parts of the movie and audiences loved how after so much conflict they reunite in the end. People had been rooting for them to be together since the start. Preity Zinta was remarkable in the film, even though her hairdo was made fun of a lot in the form of memes and jokes, but the unsaid chemistry she displayed onscreen was simply magical.

Sonakshi Sinha played the love interest of an army soldier in the action thriller ‘Holiday’. Audiences loved her onscreen chemistry and the bittersweet relationship between her and the lead actor. Sonakshi Sinha impressed the audience with the emotional rollercoaster she undergoes while in love with a soldier.

Who among these is your favourite?