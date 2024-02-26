35th Annual Producers Guild Awards Full List Of Winners: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Win Big – View Pics

The who’s who of the Hollywood community came down to attend the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Here’s taking you through the entire list of winners:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
American Symphony (WINNER)
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Succession (WINNER)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Bear (WINNER)
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Beef (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Welcome to Wrexham (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Beckham (S1) (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street (S53) (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Succession: Controlling the Narrative (S4) (WINNER)
PGA Innovation Award
Body of Mine (WINNER)
Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the things that’s happened on the fateful night:
Cillian Murphy, from left, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Brie Larson arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Margot Robbie arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Natasha Lyonne arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Derl McCrudden arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Danielle Brooks arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Derl McCrudden, from left, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath, and Mstyslav Chernov arrive at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Mstyslav Chernov arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.