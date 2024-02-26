35th Annual Producers Guild Awards Full List Of Winners: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Beef’ Win Big – View Pics

The who’s who of the Hollywood community came down to attend the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Here’s taking you through the entire list of winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

American Symphony (WINNER)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Succession (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear (WINNER)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Beef (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Welcome to Wrexham (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Beckham (S1) (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street (S53) (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (S4) (WINNER)

PGA Innovation Award

Body of Mine (WINNER)

