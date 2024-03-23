Coming to the Oxford Five, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand is more than just someone who always gets high. At times, it may have seemed like that was his entire personality, but for whatever part, he has done a spectacular job with his character. Jess Hong’s performance as Jin Cheng stands out as the most extraordinary. She’s the only one who is seen going through turbulence in emotions, and has effectively shown her character’s inner turmoil with her nuanced facial expressions. Eiza González, portraying Augustina “Auggie” Salazar, is the main character. However, her character doesn’t leave much of an impact; it lacks the depth needed. Her expressions fail to convey the required emotions. As for the other two, John Bradley as Jack Rooney and Alex Sharp as Will Downing, their performances were fairly decent; there was nothing too outstanding about them in the series.