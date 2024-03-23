Created by the geniuses of the ‘Game of Thrones’ creators, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, in partnership with Alexander Woo, Netflix’s latest sci-fi series, ‘3 Body Problem,’ will take viewers on a journey beyond imagination. The series is based on the Chinese novel trilogy, ‘Remembrance of Earth’s Past’ by Liu Cixin. As someone who hasn’t read the books, this review is completely devoid of any comparisons. Set against the backdrop of impending alien invasion and the complexities of human nature, the show offers a fresh perspective in science fiction genre. So, in case you’re a fan of the books, or are a newcomer, here’s what you need to know about ‘3 Body Problem.’
‘3 Body Problem’: Story
The story begins in the 1960s during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. We come across a troubled Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng), who faces a lot of hardship, including losing her father and being punished for her scientific beliefs. After enduring extreme hardship, she gets sent to work at a secret science station where she’s asked to find and make contact with alien life. When she finally does, she decides to openly invite them to Earth, despite knowing that they are not friendly. Her belief of not thinking highly of humans is deep-rooted. These aliens, deemed as ‘San-Ti,’ are now coming to Earth sooner than one might anticipate.
But this story is interlinked with all the strange things that are happening around the world in the present day. People in the scientific community are dying in mysterious ways, and experiments in particle accelerators are yielding results that are not possible. Some are even witnessing things that should be impossible, leaving scientists in a puzzled state. When a former Oxford professor, Vera Ye (Vedette Lim), dies unexpectedly, her five most brilliant students – Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), Jack Rooney (John Bradley), Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), Saul (Jovan Adepo), and Will (Alex Sharp) – gather at her funeral and are drawn into the baffling events surrounding her demise. These Oxford Five are closely observed by government agent Clarence Shi (Benedict Wong) and his boss, Thomas Wade (Liam Cunningham). Somehow, all the answers and reasoning behind these inexplicable occurrences lie in a strange video game called The Three-Body Problem.
‘3 Body Problem’: Performances
Benedict Wong’s portrayal of Clarence Shi is not his best performance, but at the same time is compelling when looked at individually. It’s evident that he has poured his heart and soul into refining his acting prowess with this series. Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng, portraying present-day and teenage Ye Wenjie respectively, stand out as the most captivating cast members, delivering powerful performances. They exude fearlessness throughout, commanding attention every time they are on screen. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce’s portrayal of Mike Evans explains why he is regarded as one of the most renowned veteran actors of today.
Coming to the Oxford Five, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand is more than just someone who always gets high. At times, it may have seemed like that was his entire personality, but for whatever part, he has done a spectacular job with his character. Jess Hong’s performance as Jin Cheng stands out as the most extraordinary. She’s the only one who is seen going through turbulence in emotions, and has effectively shown her character’s inner turmoil with her nuanced facial expressions. Eiza González, portraying Augustina “Auggie” Salazar, is the main character. However, her character doesn’t leave much of an impact; it lacks the depth needed. Her expressions fail to convey the required emotions. As for the other two, John Bradley as Jack Rooney and Alex Sharp as Will Downing, their performances were fairly decent; there was nothing too outstanding about them in the series.
The rest of the characters have also played their parts in taking the story forward.
‘3 Body Problem’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
If you’re like me, who hasn’t read the books, then this show should be a fun watch. There’s no standout ‘wow’ moment throughout, but it’s still interesting enough to keep one hooked on wanting to know what happens next, while audiences can have their own theories about what’s happening or why it’s happening. However, despite the show being a slight mystery, I feel like the fact that it’s an alien invasion story could have been revealed a bit earlier, and emphasized upon more. Additionally, the parallel timeline switches were far too many; while that was needed, there were a lot of jumps to different characters, which did not let the audiences connect with them or fully understand them. Perhaps, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo could have spent more time in trying to give more meaning to the characters.
There are four different people sitting in the director’s chair for this series. While they have their own styles of filmmaking, it’s as if they have become one person for this project. They have blended their styles and collaborated to set the overall mood for the show. However, at times, the direction feels way too static. Sadly, there are moments when the show doesn’t feel cinematic enough.
What has made up for all the lacking aspects is the cinematography. Truly, a wonderful job has been done, and I think more than the storyline, it’s the visual work that has kept audiences glued to it till the very end. Some of the wide-angle shots look straight out of a painting, and you might find yourself pausing every now and then to process what you’re seeing on your screens. The way the cameras are placed and edited together is really great. The editing has been crisp, and the pacing is also neither too fast nor too slow. The show is perfect binge-watch material, but you might want to take a little break to breathe in all the science stuff.
Coming to the music, Ramin Djawadi has done it again. It’s so disappointing to not see this composer have an Academy Award in hand yet. With the use of modern instruments, he has created a distinct composition that fits the theme of the show well.
‘3 Body Problem’: Cast & Crew
Director: Derek Tsang, Andrew Stanton, Minkie Spiro, Jeremy Podeswa
Cast: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, and Liam Cunningham.
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 8 episodes, approx. 50 mins each
Premiere Date: March 21
Genre: Fantasy Drama, Science Fiction
Language: English, Mandarin
‘3 Body Problem’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
I’m glad I delved into the show without knowing much about what it is; ‘3 Body Problem’ is, in its own way, pretty exciting. It feels new and different, with cinematic brilliance. The way it ended has clearly left room for more seasons to follow, which are guaranteed to be more complex and captivating at the same time. If you need something to watch over this weekend, give this show a try!