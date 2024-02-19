The 2024 BAFTA Awards happened in full swing last evening. However, just like any other major award show, the ceremony isn't only remembered for its accolades; but also for the fashion and glitz on the red carpet. As many stars made their way to the prestigious event, the spotlight wasn't just on their cinematic achievements but also on their impeccable style and looks.
Though picking out ten seemed like a task, after many thoughts and elimination rounds, we finally have a list of the best-dressed actresses who turned heads and set trends at the red carpet in London. Here they are, no particular order.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Our first favourite look from the evening is from the 'Normal People' actress, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who embraced a bold style choice on the red carpet, opting for a daring ensemble that featured shiny burgundy leather shorts paired elegantly with a hot-red deep-neck gown and matching shoes, top-to-bottom from the luxury brand, Gucci. The addition of jewellery from Cartier provided a fine finishing touch to her overall look.
Advertisement
Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell sure knows how to turn heads with her impeccable fashion sense. Dressed in a mesmerizing backless Loewe gown, the 'Bones and All' actress exuded elegance in a dramatic all-white ensemble adorned with feathered details at the waist and hemline. She accessorized it with Tiffany & Co earrings, with her hair carefully tied-up, elevating her appearance to look like a swan princess.
Advertisement
Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor got with herself a bridal twist! The 'Bridgerton' star opted for a chic look, donning a white silky, halter-neck stylish dress from Louis Vuitton. Her dress had a low-cut front and a slightly long drape following her. She complemented the style with neatly tied hair and a pair of diamond earrings, looking elegant and shiny as ever.
Advertisement
Carey Mulligan
There's always someone at every award show who proves that all-black can never go wrong. And at the 2024 BAFTAs, that someone is Carey Mulligan. The 'Maestro' actress chose a sleek black ball gown from Dior for the occasion. The stylish formal dress had a well-defined bodice and a strikingly large skirt with a train. Not to forget, her sparkling choker necklace from Bulgari saved her look from becoming plain simple.
Advertisement
Emma Stone
Of course, how can we not include the Best Leading Actress? It seems that Emma Stone is obsessed with her 'Poor Things' outfits because that puffy sleeve is just everywhere! The stunning one-shouldered gown from Louis Vuitton featured an oversized puffy sleeve, and she took her fashion to another level with a touch of glitter from the luxury brand's jewellery collection. But also, can we collectively agree that peach looks adorable on her?
Margot Robbie
Barbie's back, and how! A little pink follows Margot Robbie everywhere even as she took the spotlight in her gorgeous custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless gown, an outfit that just screams vintage Hollywood glam, especially with the sparkling black sequins giving way to a shiny satin pink centre just under her bust till the very bottom. Going with the luxurious theme, Robbie opted to complement the gown with long velvet opera gloves and large diamond-studded black earrings. Though she didn't win any accolades, she won us over with her fashion game!
Florence Pugh
The 'Oppenheimer' actress Florence Pugh wasn't only here to support her film's cast but also leave an impact on the red carpet with her jaw-dropping look. She donned a stunning gown crafted by Harris Reed, paired elegantly with a black velvet stole. The ensemble featured a shiny silver corset layered over a plain black dress which had a small train. Pugh also accessorized it flawlessly with the help of a long diamond necklace by Boucheron, and some heavy eye makeup.
Deepika Padukone
No stranger to global award shows, Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone dazzled in a Sabyasachi Couture saree, representing Indian fashion on an international level. A dynamic duo, Sabyasachi and Deepika have delivered iconic looks in the past, and this was no different. Opting for sheen, the golden sequined saree was paired with a strappy backless blouse. Her makeup (signature smokey eyes) as well as her accessories (dangling earrings) were minimalistic, adding on to her grace.
Charithra Chandran
Yet another 'Bridgerton' actress graced the red carpet. Charithra Chandra stunned in a breath-taking Sabina Bilenko Couture sequin gown that appeared to resemble a gorgeous sunset. The body-hugging dress in shades of orange and red with a tint of black featured a sweetheart neckline for a touch of elegance, complemented by a sculptural neckpiece. Her dress truly stood out different from the rest, making it unforgettable.
Lily Collins
As if Lily Collins' style wasn't enough to swoon you away in 'Emily in Paris,' that she's raised the bar at the BAFTA red carpet. She opted for a timeless and classy route, wearing a Tamara Ralph Fall 2023 Couture velvet gown, which might I add, hugs her body perfectly. The gown itself an all-black wonder, with silver roses encrusted with crystals, ensuring a dramatic look with sleeves in the form of white silk roses. She completed the outfit with a deep burgundy lipstick with hair falling behind her back to highlight her Cartier diamond drop earrings.
As the curtains closed on yet another star-studded award night, these actresses will serve as an inspiration for next year's BAFTAs. Which one did you like the most? Let us know!