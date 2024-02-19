Of course, how can we not include the Best Leading Actress? It seems that Emma Stone is obsessed with her 'Poor Things' outfits because that puffy sleeve is just everywhere! The stunning one-shouldered gown from Louis Vuitton featured an oversized puffy sleeve, and she took her fashion to another level with a touch of glitter from the luxury brand's jewellery collection. But also, can we collectively agree that peach looks adorable on her?