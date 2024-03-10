17th Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party: Eva Longoria, Abigail Spencer, Lili Reinhart Dazzle The Party – View Pics

It’s the Oscars week and celebs are going out to all possible parties and awards nights before the big night as a pre-Oscar ritual. One of these numerous pre-Oscar events was the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, which was held earlier today in Los Angeles. The who’s who of Hollywood was present there.
Abigail Spencer, Eva Longoria, Diane Warren, Nikki Hilton and many others came in for the 17th WIF Oscar Nominees Party. It was a star-studded evening which saw the entire showbiz world come together. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening:
Actor Abigail Spencer poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Songwriter Diane Warren, left, and actor/director Eva Longoria pose together at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles. Warren’s song ‘The Fire Inside’ from Longoria’s film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is nominated for Best Original Song in Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards.
Nikki Hilton poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Actor AnnaSophia Robb waves to photographers at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Actor Erika Alexander poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Actor Lili Reinhart poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Actor Zoe Lister-Jones, left, and filmmaker Sammi Cohen pose together at the 17th Annual WIF
Actor Lake Bell poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Actor Eva Longoria poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.
Songwriter Diane Warren poses behind a placard at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles. Warren’s song ‘The Fire Inside’ from the film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is nominated for Best Original Song in Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards.