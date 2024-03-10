Art & Entertainment

17th Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party: Eva Longoria, Abigail Spencer, Lili Reinhart Dazzle The Party – View Pics

Abigail Spencer, Eva Longoria, Diane Warren, Lili Reinhart, Nikki Hilton and many others came in for the 17th WIF Oscar Nominees Party. It was a star-studded evening which saw the entire showbiz world come together.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Eva Longoria, Abigail Spencer, Lili Reinhart Photo: Chris Pizzello
It’s the Oscars week and celebs are going out to all possible parties and awards nights before the big night as a pre-Oscar ritual. One of these numerous pre-Oscar events was the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, which was held earlier today in Los Angeles. The who’s who of Hollywood was present there.

Abigail Spencer, Eva Longoria, Diane Warren, Nikki Hilton and many others came in for the 17th WIF Oscar Nominees Party. It was a star-studded evening which saw the entire showbiz world come together. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening:

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Abigail Spencer poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Songwriter Diane Warren, left, and actor/director Eva Longoria pose together at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles. Warren’s song ‘The Fire Inside’ from Longoria’s film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is nominated for Best Original Song in Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Nikki Hilton poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor AnnaSophia Robb waves to photographers at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Erika Alexander poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Lili Reinhart poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Zoe Lister-Jones, left, and filmmaker Sammi Cohen pose together at the 17th Annual WIF

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Lake Bell poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Eva Longoria poses at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party
Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party Photo: Chris Pizzello
Songwriter Diane Warren poses behind a placard at the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles. Warren’s song ‘The Fire Inside’ from the film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is nominated for Best Original Song in Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards.

