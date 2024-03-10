17th Annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party: Eva Longoria, Abigail Spencer, Lili Reinhart Dazzle The Party – View Pics

It’s the Oscars week and celebs are going out to all possible parties and awards nights before the big night as a pre-Oscar ritual. One of these numerous pre-Oscar events was the 17th Annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, which was held earlier today in Los Angeles. The who’s who of Hollywood was present there.

Abigail Spencer, Eva Longoria, Diane Warren, Nikki Hilton and many others came in for the 17th WIF Oscar Nominees Party. It was a star-studded evening which saw the entire showbiz world come together. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening: