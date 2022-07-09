‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’: 5 Things You Didn't Know About This Convicted Sex Offender

‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’, the new docuseries on Lionsgate Play, follows the life of the daughter of one of the biggest media tycoons, Robert Maxwell. The crime documentary dives deep into the life of the famous former British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, and uncovers how she ended up helping American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse and sexually exploit underage girls.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated documentary director and producer Erica Gornall and produced by award-winning producer-director and investigative journalist Katherine Haywood, the bold and contemporary three-episode series has been garnering some great reviews.

Following the chain of events that landed her as a high-profile sex offender, here are five things that you may not have known about Ghislaine Maxwell:

Spent Initial Years With Her Brother Who Was In A Coma

Ghislaine Maxwell was born on December 25, 1961, and three days after her birth, her 15-year-old brother Michael was in a car crash that crashed into a lorry along a foggy Oxfordshire road, where he would end up spending the remaining seven years of his life in a coma.

Grew Up Neglected

After the death of her brother Michael Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell spent her first few years in complete emotional neglect. Unfortunately, this neglect also resulted in her developing anorexia at a very early age.

Grew Up With A Draconian Father

John Preston's biography, ‘Fall: The Mysterious Life And Death Of Robert Maxwell, Britain's Most Notorious Media Baron’, mentions that Ghislaine Maxwell grew up with a sort of a draconian father who abused his children both physically and verbally.

Strong Love For Her Father

As a young girl, Ghislaine Maxwell soon became her father’s favourite, after initial years of neglect. She was known to be spoilt lavishly with the best they could provide. She soon grew a strong bond with her father and was left devastated after his death.

The Desire For Power

Ghislaine Maxwell had naturally followed in her father’s footsteps in the desire to seek more power. She was known to not be very close to women, but she founded a private member's club exclusively for women.