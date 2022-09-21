Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
'We Have Lost A Gem': Condolences Start Pouring In For Raju Srivastava

Even as the news of comedian Raju Srivastava's death spread across the country, messages of condolence started pouring in.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 12:06 pm

The first to react was Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who said: "It is regrettable that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family, but with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP."

Srivastava was indeed given an SP ticket in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but he later returned it and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."

