'Vikram,' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently playing in theatres. Within just five days of its release on June 3, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. This is a major step forward for the film.

According to a report by The Indian Express, trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted about the earnings of the movie.

#Vikram enters the ₹ 200 Crs WW Gross Club.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2022

Bala also mentioned that the movie has achieved a remarkable feat in the United States.

#Vikram crosses the $2 Million gross mark in USA 🇺🇸



A rare for a Tamil/Kollywood movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 8, 2022

The film, which was released in five different languages, has gotten positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie's international earnings are expected to surpass Rs 500 crore in the next few days at this rate.