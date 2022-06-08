Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
'Vikram' Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi Film Mints Rs. 200 Crore Worldwide

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film 'Vikram,' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, grossed Rs 200 crore in just five days.

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:59 pm

'Vikram,' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently playing in theatres. Within just five days of its release on June 3, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. This is a major step forward for the film.

According to a report by The Indian Express, trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted about the earnings of the movie. 

Bala also mentioned that the movie has achieved a remarkable feat in the United States. 

The film, which was released in five different languages, has gotten positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie's international earnings are expected to surpass Rs 500 crore in the next few days at this rate. 

Vikram Kamal Haasan Suriya Kamal Haasan Suriya Collaboration New Release Tamil Cinema Tamil New Release Box Office Collection
