'Tu Saamne Aaye' Is A Peppy Number With Good Use Of Colours And Landscape

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's first Hindi single 'Tu Saamne Aaye' hit the airwaves on Thursday. The song also features his 'Manike' co-singer Jubin Nautiyal. The two singers recently took a trip to Ladakh, where they worked on this track together.

Commenting on the occasion of her song release, Yohani said, "This is my first ever Hindi single, and I am just thrilled for the listeners to hear it, and I hope they will shower their love. My experience shooting the music video was fantastic as Jubin and I are good friends, and I was excited about it. So when we decided to make this song during our trip to the most beautiful place Ladakh, I was all in for it."

The music for the single has been composed by Rocky Khanna and Jubin, with lyrics penned by Rocky himself. Visually, the song features the scenic beauty of the mountains, the caravan and different looks of Jubin and Yohani. The music video of the song has been directed by Navjit Buttar. The colour palette used in the video truly stands out and lends it a distinctive look.

All excited for the new track, Jubin Nautiyal said, "I belong to mountains and going back to shoot for 'Tu Saamne Aaye' was a magical experience. The beauty of this song is not only in its picturesque scenery, but also in the music, and I think Yohani and my voice blend together very well. I'm sure the listeners are going to enjoy the amusement of this song."

Presented by T-Series, 'Tu Saamne Aaye' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.