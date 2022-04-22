Actor Nicolas Cage and his new wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together, and the actor just disclosed the gender of the baby during an appearance on Kelly Clarkson's popular talk show. On the show, Cage announced, "I'm gonna have a little girl."

Cage, who is presently promoting his new film ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’, made his first appearance on a talk show in over 14 years. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the actor expressed his joy at being a parent again. Not only this, but Cage also revealed the name that the couple is thinking to keep of the baby girl.

Cage unveiled that the selected name would be related to his favourite song ‘Across The Universe’ recorded by ‘The Beatles' for their 1970 album ‘Let It Be’. Also, it would have a connection to his father's name, August Coppola. As reported by Pinkvilla, he said, "Her name is gonna be Lennon Auggie. I'm gonna call her Lenny for short."

For the unversed, Cage and Shibata got married in Las Vegas last year. The actor, who already has boys from previous marriages to Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, Weston Cage Coppola and Kal-El Cage, expressed excitement at finally becoming a girl parent, which he described as the "biggest adventure" of his life.