‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Vikram Vedha’ – Four Vibrant Shades Of Rohit Saraf

The nation's crush needs no introduction and is loved for his infectious charm and sassy fashion acumen. Other than being known for his killer looks, the millennial's favourite is known for his versatile characters and choice of roles. The actor made his Bollywood debut alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Dear Zindagi' and since then he has become unstoppable. Even with just a handful of roles yet, he has acquired all his fans' attention. After stealing hearts with his television appearances, he is now set to rule the big screen.

From 'The Sky Is Pink' to 'Vikram Vedha' four shades of Rohit Saraf that make him the versatile and talented star:

‘The Sky Is Pink’

Saraf played the innocent Ishaan Chaudhary - the younger son of Aditi and Niren (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar) in this biographical romantic drama. Though highlighting the struggles of a family who is on the verge of losing their child (elder daughter Aisha), Saraf aptly played the supportive and loving son and gave us a wet eye.

With Sky Is Pink, the fans saw an endearing shade of Saraf's character play.

‘Mismatched’

Playing the old-school romantic in the coming-of-age romantic drama, Saraf gave his fans a peek into his range of characters. Netflix's amazing series captures hopeless romantic, Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Rohit Saraf) falling head over heels in love with Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli) who is a gamer. The entire nation fell in love with this all-sorts-traditional lover and Rohit Saraf won hearts again. The actor recently released the sequel to this amazing series and gained an exciting response from his fans.

‘Ludo’

Rohit Saraf showcased a thrilling shade of his acting in Anurag Basu's black comedy crime film. Saraf played Rahul Awasthi alongside Sheeja Thomas (Pearle Maaney). The duo try to escape the gang of the antagonist as they find his valuable treasure. Rohit Saraf plays the role with a thrilling backdrop with much authenticity and proves that no matter the genre, he is to ace every role he is presented with.

‘Vikram Vedha’

Another praiseworthy performance by Rohit Saraf in this recently released action-thriller film. Playing the on-screen brother (Shatak) of the gangster Vedha Betal aka Hrithik Roshan, Saraf gave an impeccable performance by smooth-shifting his emotions. His relationship with his brother and his responses to the blood and kills, he showed an impressive side of his versatility. Playing the mathematical genius and the brother of a dreaded criminal, Rohit Saraf aptly delivered every facet of this gripping thriller.