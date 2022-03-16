Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
'The Kashmir Files' Team Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, 'The Kashmir Files,' Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his appreciation.

'The Kashmir Files' Team with Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter - @vivekagnihotri

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 9:59 pm

‘The Kashmir Files’ film’s team, which included director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek, met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday (March 16). Agnihotri expressed gratitude to Shah for encouraging his team.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support of Agnihotri's latest directorial, ‘The Kashmir Files’, Shah heaped praise on the team.

In a Twitter post, the director also thanked Shah for his vision to ‘strengthen humanity and brotherhood’.

The photographs from the meeting showed the team engrossed in an important conversation with Shah.

In another tweet, the director mentioned Shah, who has been working tirelessly to unite people's hearts since the abolition of Article 370. Toward the end, the director concluded and wrote that he is confident that Kashmir will be remembered as an "example of humanity."

Shah expressed his honour and lauded the team's sincere efforts to bring out the truth about the 'sacrifice, unbearable pain, and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits' who were forced to leave their home in their own country.

He also stated that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a "bold representation of truth," and that it will work to make society and the country aware that such historical mistakes should not be repeated.

Recently addressing a meeting of BJP MPs following the party's re-election in four states, Modi stated that it is not about a film, but about "bringing out the truth" and "presenting history in its correct perspective" before the country, as this has long been "suppressed" by the "poori jamaat" (entire group).

In a clip of his address to the parliamentary party released by the BJP, Modi stated that the reluctance to present history and historical figures in the proper context resulted in the delayed recognition of Mahatma Gandhi.

