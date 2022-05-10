‘Silsila’ To ‘Darr’ – Films Which Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma Composed Music For With Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma left for his heavenly abode earlier today. The ace santoor maestro was 84-years-old. Reports suggest that he was suffering from kidney issues for quite a long time. He was undergoing dialysis for the past six months as well. While he had been the best santoor player in the world, many in today’s generation would not know that he was even a great music composer for numerous Bollywood films. He, along with ace flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, used to compose music for films together as Shiv-Hari.

Sharma and Chaurasia first collaborated under the banner of Shiv-Hari for their first album, ‘Call Of The Valley’. It was released in 1967. The album's creative usage of the guitar made it popular among individuals from Western nations. It is one of the most popular CDs of Indian classical music ever released. This was the start of the collaboration, and other live outings followed through the years. In 1996, the pair released, ‘The Valley Recalls’, a live album inspired by the 1967 concept album.

When it came to films, the Shiv-Hari duo composed music for eight films in the 1980s and 1990s.

‘Silsila’ (1981)

The film, directed by filmmaker Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Dekha Ek Khwab Toh Yeh Silsile Hue’, ‘Rang Barse Bhige Chunarwali’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar and many others were part of the film.

‘Faasle’ (1985)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Faasle Hai Bahut’, ‘Chandni Tu Hai Kahan’, ‘In Aankhon Ke Zeenon Se’, ‘Janam Janam Mere Sanam’, ‘Hum Chup Hain’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval and many others were part of the film.

‘Vijay’ (1988)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Meri Aankhen Hain’, ‘Badal Pe Chalke Aa, Sawan Mein Dhalke Aa’, ‘Zindagi Har Janam Pyar Ki Dastan, Kaisi Zameen, Kya Aasman, Tu Kahe To Badal Dun Jahan’, ‘Tera Karam Hi’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri and many others were part of the film.

‘Chandni’ (1989)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Mere Haathon Mein’, ‘Mehbooba’, ‘Aa Meri Jaan’, ‘Chandni O Meri Chandni’, ‘Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman, Juhi Chawla and many others were part of the film.

‘Lamhe’ (1991)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Yeh Lamhe Yeh Pal’, ‘Mohe Chhedo Naa’, ‘Morni Baga Ma Bole’, ‘Kabhi Main Kahoon’, ‘Megha Re Megha Re’, ‘Yaad Nahin Bhool Gaya’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman and many others were part of the film.

‘Parampara’ (1993)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Aadhi Raat Ko’, ‘Hum Banjare Dil Nahi Dete’, ‘Tu Saawan Mein Pyaas Piya’, ‘Phoolon Ke Is Shehar Mein’, ‘Mere Sathiya’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari and many others were part of the film.

‘Sahibaan’ (1993)

The film, directed by Ramesh Talwar, had songs like ‘Sahibaan Meri Sahibaan’, ‘Tu Kya Pyar Karega’, ‘Main Botal Nahin Sharab Ki’, ‘Bansuri Yeh Bansuri’, ‘Is Mele Mein Log Aate Hain’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and many others were part of the film.

‘Darr’ (1993)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, had songs like ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’, ‘Tu Mere Saamne’, ‘Ishq Da Bura Rog’, ‘Likha Hai Ye In Hawaaon Pe’, ‘Ang Se Ang Lagana’ and many others composed by the duo. Actors Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan and many others were part of the film.

Shiv-Hari duo was nominated for the Best Music at the Filmfare Awards for films 'Silsila’ (1981), ‘Chandni’ (1989), ‘Lamhe’ (1991) and ‘Darr’ (1993).