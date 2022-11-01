Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
‘Shark Tank India' Locks The Sharks For Its Second Season

'Shark Tank India' fans have a reason to say, "Ye toh bahut acchi deal hai (it's a good deal)" as the business reality hybrid show is returning with its second season.

Shark Tank 2
Shark Tank 2 IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:18 pm

'Shark Tank India' fans have a reason to say, "Ye toh bahut acchi deal hai (it's a good deal)" as the business reality hybrid show is returning with its second season, and to add to that, the show has locked its sharks for the second season. 

The show, which fired up India's business growth engine and changed the way India looks at entrepreneurship with its first season, will once again provide a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dream with their business ideas to experienced investors & business experts or as they're known as 'The Sharks' in the second edition.

In addition, it also impressed the memer community with the one liners by the sharks as the 'Shark Tank India' memes became a viral sensation with people using them to effectively communicate and make a point in their social and professional circles.

Geared up to invest in potential businesses this season, are sharks of season 1 - Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com)

The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add the tickle to the complex business discussions. 

'Shark Tank India 2' will stream soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!

Art & Entertainment Shark Tank India Shark Tank Shark Tank Season 2 Start Up Businesses Host Rahul Dua Sony TV Sony LIV Mumbai
