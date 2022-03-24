Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
‘RRR’: Theatre Owner Puts Barbed Wire In Front Of Cinema Halls To Control Crowd

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR have a huge fan following, and as the release date of their film, 'RRR' nears, a theatre owner in Andhra Pradesh places barded wire near the screen so that people don't get too close, like they did when 'Pushpa' released.

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:43 pm

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ starring actors Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn is all set to release this Friday. Ahead of the release, a theatre owner in Andra Pradesh has put up a barbed wire close to the screen in order to stop people from going near it. Apparently, when ‘Pushpa’ was released and was screened at the theatre, a huge crowd collected quite close to the screen, and the screen was damaged.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, ANI posted from its official Twitter account, confirming the same. “Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR Surya Theatre in charge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic,” along with pictures of the wires from the theatre.

Inspired by Telugu freedom fighters, ‘RRR’ is a fictional tale that talks about a blind spot in the history of India. It is all set to release on March 25. 

"Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic," Surya, the theatre in charge told ANI, the report states. He added, "The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. RRR has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when Pushpa was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing."

The film was originally supposed to release on January 7, 2022. However, the onset of the third wave and the increasing number of Omicron cases forced the makers to hold on to the release. In fact, the release date of the film has been changed multiple times due to the Covid 19.
 

