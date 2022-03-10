Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
'RRR' New Song Poster Release: Ram Charam, Jr NTR And Alia Bhatt Look Regal

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR's' promotions will kick start with the release of this song. The team shared a poster announcing the release date of the song.

A Still From 'RRR' Filmfare.com

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 9:08 pm

A new song from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ will release on March 14. The song which is named ‘Celebration Anthem’ of ‘RRR’ is a joyful and high-energy song which will release in all South languages and Hindi.

The makers have released a new song poster featuring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt decked up as a perfect trio in a traditional look. The team will begin their promotional efforts with the release of this song.

While Charan and Jr NTR look dashing in kurtas and dhotis, Bhatt looks stunning in a pink half-saree. With upbeat music and dance moves, the song is said to be a celebration for fans and is expected to be a visual treat. The song is titled ‘Etthara Jenda’ in Telugu and ‘Sholay’ in Hindi. More information about the song will be released soon.

‘RRR’ was originally scheduled to be released on January 12th, and the film was promoted in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The film was postponed due to a sudden surge of COVID-19 Omicron Variant. The team is now gearing up for the release once more, and promotions are set to begin very soon.

‘RRR’ is a fictionalised account of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Charan and Jr. NTR. The film also stars actor Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, and others. 

KV Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, wrote the screenplay for this film. The film's music is being composed by legendary music director MM Keeravani. ‘RRR’ is a large-scale production produced by DVV Entertainments on a grand scale.
 

