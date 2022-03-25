‘RRR’ Collects ₹22 Crore From US Premiers, Reports

SS Rajamouli's film ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has just released today (March 25) and is already creating waves. According to reports, the film has managed to collect ₹22 crore from its premieres in the US. Buzz is that this is the first-ever film to have hit this mark in the US.

#RRRMovie USA 🇺🇸 Premiers Comscore Hourly Gross



$3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST 💥💥



FIRST EVER INDIAN MOVIE TO HIT THE $3 MILLION DOLLAR MARK for Premiers 💥💥💥



EXCLUSIVE PREMIER NUMBERS from @RaftarCreations#RRRinUSA #RRRTakeOver @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/fSytVMQqs2 — Raftar Creations (@RaftarCreations) March 25, 2022



The film, which has been reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹ 450 crore, is a fictional story that has been inspired by the life and struggles of Telugu freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It seeks to uncover a blind spot in the history of India and showcases in great cinematic detail the events that took place in these freedom fighters’ lives when they were away from home.



In fact, there has been a lot of preparation for this massive release as well. Besides the many congratulatory tweets on Twitter pre-release, theatres down south have also been preparing for the big D. One such theatre n Andhra Pradesh even put up barbed wires near the screen to safeguard it from any damage by an enthusiastic crowd. Apparently, the screen was damaged during ‘Pushpa’ and the theatre owner wanted to be better prepared this time.



“Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic," Surya, the theatre in charge had said in an interview to ANI. He further said, "The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. RRR has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when Pushpa was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing."



The film has released after a massive delay as well. After being pushed multiple times due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film was expected to release in January this year. But the third wave forced makers to change plans.