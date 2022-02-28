'Radhe Shyam' Second Trailer Release Date Revealed

Actor Prabhas took to Instagram to share a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ while announcing the second trailer's release date of the film on March 2 at 3 PM. The new poster depicts Prabhas running through rain and thunderstorms against a backdrop that appears to have been blown up by a bomb or an attack, leaving everything in shambles.

The film is set to be released in theatres on March 11, 2022. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the films that audiences have been anticipating for a long time. Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space in the film, are in talks for their sizzling chemistry in the film.

Fans praised the sci-fi film's first trailer for transporting them on a miraculous journey filled with love. The trailer suggested that 'Radhe Shyam' would be a one-of-a-kind love story with a compelling mystery.

The production house, T-Series, is releasing Prabhas' next film, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. The film was shot in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time.