'Pushpa' Fame Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Marriage Plans

Rashmika Mandanna has been winning hearts since the release of her most recent film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun. The film became one of their biggest successes. Rashmika recently spoke up about her personal life and disclosed her marriage aspirations in a recent interview.

According to a report by News18, when questioned about love, Rashmika stated that it signifies respect and time to her. “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one,” the actor said.

Rashmika also revealed her wedding intentions, claiming that she is too young to marry right now. However, the actress also stated that her lifemate should be someone who makes her feel at ease. “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable,” she added.

For the unfamiliar, 'Pushpa' featured Allu Arjun in and as 'Pushpa,' a man who advances in the world of sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar wrote and directed the hit blockbuster, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the Telugu debut of acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The Hindi version of the film made its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video after being extended in theatres and receiving a fantastic reception at the box office.

'Pushpa: The Rise' was a major box office triumph and one of the biggest post-pandemic successes. It generated over Rs 300 crore, and what's astonishing is how well the love film did in Hindi belts, where it garnered Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, the second instalment of the film, dubbed 'Pushpa: The Rule,' is in the works, with filming set to begin in March of this year.