Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Pushpa' Fame Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Marriage Plans

Rashmika Mandanna, who was most recently seen in 'Pushpa The Rise,' spoke about her personal life and disclosed her marriage aspirations.

'Pushpa' Fame Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Marriage Plans
Actress Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:48 am

Rashmika Mandanna has been winning hearts since the release of her most recent film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun. The film became one of their biggest successes. Rashmika recently spoke up about her personal life and disclosed her marriage aspirations in a recent interview.

According to a report by News18, when questioned about love, Rashmika stated that it signifies respect and time to her. “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one,” the actor said.

Related stories

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu': Non-Theatrical Rights Of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sold

Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25

Rashmika Mandanna Apologises To Kannadigas For Not Dubbing 'Pushpa'

Rashmika also revealed her wedding intentions, claiming that she is too young to marry right now. However, the actress also stated that her lifemate should be someone who makes her feel at ease. “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable,” she added.

For the unfamiliar, 'Pushpa' featured Allu Arjun in and as 'Pushpa,' a man who advances in the world of sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar wrote and directed the hit blockbuster, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the Telugu debut of acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. The Hindi version of the film made its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video after being extended in theatres and receiving a fantastic reception at the box office.

'Pushpa: The Rise' was a major box office triumph and one of the biggest post-pandemic successes. It generated over Rs 300 crore, and what's astonishing is how well the love film did in Hindi belts, where it garnered Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, the second instalment of the film, dubbed 'Pushpa: The Rule,' is in the works, with filming set to begin in March of this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Film Indian Film Industry Actor/Actress Movies Marriage Celebrity Wedding Hyderabad
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn starts filming for 'Drishyam 2'

Ajay Devgn starts filming for 'Drishyam 2'

Ranbir Kapoor's Complain About Alia Bhatt's Character In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Amitabh Bachchan on Bappi Lahiri: His songs for my films shall remain eternal

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Farhan Akhtar Gives Fans Glimpses Of His Bachelor's Party

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row