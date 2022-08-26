‘Petromax’: Sathish Ninasam-Hariprriya's Critically Acclaimed Comedy Drama Releases On Voot

The highly anticipated Kannada comedy-drama, ‘Petromax, has been released on Voot Select. Written and directed by Vijaya Prasad, ‘Petromax’ is produced by Sudhir KM and Rajashekar KG, and stars renowned actors Sathish Ninasam, Hariprriya, Nagabhushan, Karunya Ram, Achyut Kumar, Suman Ranganathan and Arun Kumar in lead roles. An adult comedy, the film perfectly blends the aspects of family values and relationships to create an entertaining potboiler, that reflects the pun intended in the movie’s title, a metaphor for “light and life”.

‘Petromax’ revolves around the lives of four orphans, Oodbatti Shivappa, Agarbatti Madappa, Krishnamurthy, and Kavita Krishnamurthy, and their quest to find unconditional love from their parents. Growing up in an orphanage right from their childhood, these four individuals longed for care and compassion from their parents. As fate would have it, when they start looking for a house, they cross paths with a real estate agent Meenakshi who eventually falls in love with Oodbatti Shivappa and together they start looking for houses. Chronicling the trials and tribulations of a lonely life, the movie outlines the essence of companionship, human relations, and togetherness.

Sathish Ninasam who plays the lead role, shares his excitement about the movie’s OTT release, "'Petromax’ has been a unique film for me, for the sole reason that it has a seemingly simple narrative that intricately weaves together the complexities of everyday life with the perfect blend of emotions and laughter, and needless to say, it has been a masterclass in acting. To be able to emote human feelings in a raw and honest manner is a challenge in itself, and this movie made me push my limits further with every single scene. I’m excited for the film’s OTT debut on Voot Select and grateful for this opportunity to take it to a wider audience across the country.”

Talking about the film, Vijaya Prasad stated, “The storyline of the film highlights social issues that exist in reality. It showcases the possibility that modern and traditional life can co-exist in a seamless way. I am grateful to my cast and crew for working extremely hard and with so much love to bring alive my vision on screen. Its OTT release helps us gauge different reviews and perceptions, and I’m eagerly looking forward to that.”

‘Petromax’ is sure to dial up the entertainment quotient for the viewers on the OTT platform.