'Pelli Choopulu' Director's New Film To Be Called 'Keedaa Cola'

OTT director Tharun Bhascker is all set to direct 'Keeda Cola', his third film directorial.

Tharun Bhascker to direct 'Keeda Cola' Wikipedia

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 12:16 pm

Director Tharun Bhascker, who shot to fame with his popular directorial 'Pelli Choopulu', is all set to entertain the audience with his next. Titled 'Keedaa Cola', the movie is touted to be a unique crime comedy.

Bhascker, who took to social media to announce 'Keedaa Cola', wrote, 

The makers also released the title poster from 'Keedaa Cola', wherein one can see blood splattered all over, while there is a cockroach beneath the cola's tin cap, hinting at the kind of a dark story it is.

Produced by VG Sainma's Bharath Kumar, SRipad Nandiraj, Upendra Varma, Srinivas Kaushik, Saikrishna Gadwal, and Vijay Kumar, the movie is slated to release in 2023.

[With Inputs from IANS]

