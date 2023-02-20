Monday, Feb 20, 2023
'Paasil' Depicts Those Who Avoid Being Part Of Wedding Preps, Says Sapna Choudhary

'Paasil' Depicts Those Who Avoid Being Part Of Wedding Preps, Says Sapna Choudhary

Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her stage performances, singing a number of Haryanvi tracks and has also item numbers in some Bollywood movies like 'Veere Di Wedding', and 'Naanu Ki Jaanu', talked about her latest track, 'Paasli', sung by Mahi Panchal and Akki Aryan.

Sapna Choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Zee News

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:41 pm

Sapna started her career with an orchestra team from Haryana. She later started doing stage dance and made her Bollywood debut with an item number in 'Journey of Bhangover'. Sapna played an important role in 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'.

Briefing about the wedding song which showcases her dance moves, and certain hilarious moments, she shared that it is a perfect song to be played during wedding ceremonies as it reflects the perfect scenario where there are certain members in the family who are forced to bear responsibilities.
 

She shared: "There is always that one person at a wedding who finds excuses to avoid the preparation, 'Paasli' is an apt description of those. I can imagine this song as a hot favourite for sangeet ceremonies. I can already see people dedicating this song to their friends and family."

The video of the song shows Sapna participating in her sister-in-law's wedding preparations, where she makes excuses to avoid household responsibilities, her husband pushes her to work, and she complains about the pain of doing all the household work despite her unwillingness.

