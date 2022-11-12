Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Mismatched 2’ To ‘Masaba Masaba 2’ – 5 Beautiful Locations Of India To Explore Through Netflix

Some of Netflix’s shows in recent times have been shot in some really picturesque locations. Here are a few such shows which are sure to give you some much-needed travel inspiration.

A Still From 'Mismatched 2'
A Still From 'Mismatched 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:43 pm

Travelling to a distinctive and lovely place gives your mundane life a break and relaxes you. If you are arranging a vacation and are unsure of your destination, what should you do? Well, this collection of stunning and beautiful destinations from Netflix’s various web series will help you plan your trip.

‘Mismatched 2’ - Jaipur and Jodhpur

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikar, the series stars Prajakta Koli,Rohit Saraf,Vihaan Samat in the lead. The show, shot in Jaipur and Jodhpur, features famous locations such as Aravalli Institute's campus in Jaipur, Jodhpur's royal school with gorgeous architecture, Vijayrum palace, and Alsisar haveli in Jaipur.

‘Masaba Masaba 2’ - Kashmir

Directed by Sonam Nair Starring Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta in the lead, this Netflix biographical drama introduces viewers to Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, as women who strive to balance their lives and careers. The second part of the series, shot in Kashmir, takes you to the stunning mountains, lovely valleys, and gorgeous surroundings. Beautiful scenery can be seen in Kashmir that will help you unwind and revive.

‘Little Things’ - Kerala

Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in the lead, the show explores the live-in couples subculture in semi-modern India. The final season of the series is shot in Kerala giving a glimpse of Mattupetty Dam, the tea-draped gardens and church in Munnar. The episodes also feature breathtaking waterfalls, beaches, museums, temples, churches, and synagogues, along with the stunning backwaters of Alappuzha.

‘Aranyak’ - Himachal Pradesh

Aranyak, a mystery-thriller movie starring Raveena Tandon, is set in the scenic backdrop of a deep, dark forest in Sironha, a fictional town in Himachal Pradesh close to Kasauli and Manali. The show features gorgeous scenery, mansions, and ethnic settings like mountain bars, cosy mountain homes, and cafés. You would definitely want to visit Himachal Pradesh after seeing these beautiful landscapes and towering mountains in the series.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mismatched Mismatched 2 Masaba Masaba Masaba Masaba 2 Little Things Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Netflix Netflix India Aranyak Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material