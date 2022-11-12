‘Mismatched 2’ To ‘Masaba Masaba 2’ – 5 Beautiful Locations Of India To Explore Through Netflix

Travelling to a distinctive and lovely place gives your mundane life a break and relaxes you. If you are arranging a vacation and are unsure of your destination, what should you do? Well, this collection of stunning and beautiful destinations from Netflix’s various web series will help you plan your trip.

‘Mismatched 2’ - Jaipur and Jodhpur

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikar, the series stars Prajakta Koli,Rohit Saraf,Vihaan Samat in the lead. The show, shot in Jaipur and Jodhpur, features famous locations such as Aravalli Institute's campus in Jaipur, Jodhpur's royal school with gorgeous architecture, Vijayrum palace, and Alsisar haveli in Jaipur.

‘Masaba Masaba 2’ - Kashmir

Directed by Sonam Nair Starring Masaba Gupta, and Neena Gupta in the lead, this Netflix biographical drama introduces viewers to Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, as women who strive to balance their lives and careers. The second part of the series, shot in Kashmir, takes you to the stunning mountains, lovely valleys, and gorgeous surroundings. Beautiful scenery can be seen in Kashmir that will help you unwind and revive.

‘Little Things’ - Kerala

Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in the lead, the show explores the live-in couples subculture in semi-modern India. The final season of the series is shot in Kerala giving a glimpse of Mattupetty Dam, the tea-draped gardens and church in Munnar. The episodes also feature breathtaking waterfalls, beaches, museums, temples, churches, and synagogues, along with the stunning backwaters of Alappuzha.

‘Aranyak’ - Himachal Pradesh

Aranyak, a mystery-thriller movie starring Raveena Tandon, is set in the scenic backdrop of a deep, dark forest in Sironha, a fictional town in Himachal Pradesh close to Kasauli and Manali. The show features gorgeous scenery, mansions, and ethnic settings like mountain bars, cosy mountain homes, and cafés. You would definitely want to visit Himachal Pradesh after seeing these beautiful landscapes and towering mountains in the series.