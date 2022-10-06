‘Maja Ma’ Actor Barkha Singh On Getting Her Accent Right As Esha, Working With Madhuri Dixit

Actress Barkha Singh, who is seen as an NRI girl Esha Hansraj in Prime Video’s movie 'Maja Ma' starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, says that it was not easy to get the right accent to justify her character but Prerna Chawla’s dialect training was a savior.

“ Prerna is an actress but in this film, she was coaching me on my dialect. I remember as soon as I confirmed for the film, I was first told that Madhuri ma'am is part of the film and the second thing I was asked to work on is my dialect because I am supposed to have a New York accent. I got a current after hearing that and it stayed with me since last day,” Barkha tells the writer.

“Prerna is a taskmaster and she ensured that everything goes well. It's been a challenge but I really enjoyed it because it's always fun learning a new skill,” she adds.

Prime Video’s First Indian Amazon Original Movie- ‘Maja Ma’ has been directed by Anand Tiwari and also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Srishti Srivastava as other important characters.

Barkha recalls that when she tested for the film, she had no idea about the accent “It was very difficult to try and pick on the accent, especially because Esha as a character was brought up by traditional NRI parents so she still has a level of Indianness in her. She is not entirely American, she was just born and brought up there so at the same time while sporting an accent, you still kind of maintain some level of Indianness in terms of your Hindi,” she says.

Barkha also says that working with geniuses like Madhuri was a great experience. “They had such an amazing body of work behind them so it was great sharing the platform with them and learning from them.”