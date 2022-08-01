‘Liger’ Stars Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Forced To Leave Film Promotions After Female Fan Faints 

South actor Vijay Deverakonda, as we all know, enjoys a massive popularity across the nation, especially from female fans. However, recently, his fandom got the worse of him as he, along with his ‘Liger’ co-star Ananya Panday, had to leave their film promotions after a large crowd of fans gathered at a mall in Navi Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the actor.

On Sunday, the team of ‘Liger’ arrived at the mall for a promotional event, which was overcrowded by their fans. As soon as Vijay Deverakonda along with Ananya Panday took to the stage, the fans got super excited. Female fans were seen holding posters and sketches of the 'Arjun Reddy' actor, as they chanted "We love you" at the event.

Seeing so many people together, the actor tried to control their excitement and was heard saying, "Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only (We are here, please calm down)" to the crowd, but the situation went out of control. In fact, a female fan started feeling suffocated, and she sat down on the floor after she could not breathe properly.

Not just that, the fan frenzy turned into a full stampede-like situation and hence, keeping in mind the safety of the cast and the crowd, the ‘Liger’ team decided to leave the premises midway. The stars did not even partake in the special activity that was scheduled for them.

Check out the video here:

Later in the day, the makers of ‘Liger’ along with Vijay, shared messages for the fans who attended the event on their social media handles. The actor wrote, “Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda along with Ananya Panday, appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 7. Their pairing is getting a positive response from their fans. In fact, Dharma Productions, which is backing the film, had also unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' is a sports action film. It will hit the silver screens on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and Panday’s first multilingual film.