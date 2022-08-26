‘Liger’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday’s Film Mints Rs 33.12 Crore Worldwide On Opening Day

Puri Jagannadh's highly anticipated ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles released on August 25 world wide amid high expectations. However, the film opened to mixed reviews and has failed to impress the audience and the critics. Albeit, the silver lining is that ‘Liger’ managed to collect good numbers at the box office on day 1.

As per the film's team, Vijay Deverakonda starrer has minted Rs 33 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day after getting released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on August 25. However, it was the Telugu, Tamil numbers that managed to save the film, as compared to the Hindi release.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the film’s box-office day 1 collections and wrote, “#Liger packs a solid punch as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer collects 33.12cr gross worldwide. The mass entertainer helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has opened up to a strong Day 1 number.”

#Liger packs a solid punch as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer collects 33.12cr gross worldwide. The mass entertainer helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has opened up to a strong Day 1 number. pic.twitter.com/bCsv4dnmbh — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 26, 2022

Aromantic sports-action drama, ‘Liger’ was Vijay’s launch vehicle to Bollywood and pan-India audiences. However, it seems he’s not been able to achieve much for now, and the film also waded due to the boycott controversy.

Meanwhile, ‘Liger’ has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore and it looks like there is a low possibility of it being able to recover the investment. However, with no competition this weekend, and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday (Wednesday), there are still chances of it working in the coming days.

Co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has a comeo.