‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Promo: Sonam Kapoor Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘The Best’, Makes Mind-Boggling Revelations With Brother Arjun Kapoor

Next up, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to appear on the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, hosted by Karan Johar. 

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on 'Koffee with Karan 7'
Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on 'Koffee with Karan 7' Instagram/@karanjohar

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 1:30 pm

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ is back. So far, the show has seen some interesting pairs gracing the couch, from Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janvhi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Devrakonda, Akshay Kumar-Samatha Ruth Prabhu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan.

Now on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the next set of guests on ‘Koffee With Karan’ includes none other than Bollywood sibling stars, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. And we assure, the two are here to tickle your funny bone like no other.

The promo of their upcoming episode has been unveiled and it’s a laugh riot. It has Karan asking Sonam about Arjun, "How many friends of yours has he slept with?" To which, Sonam, said, "I am not discussing it, between my brothers there's no one left"

Hearing this, Karan burst out laughing and said, "What kind of brothers do you have?" To which, Arjun quipped, "What kind of sister are you, what are you saying about us. Why does it feel that I have been called on this show to be trolled by Sonam."

Check out the promo, shared by Karan on his Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Moving further, when the host asked Sonam as to who 'the man of the moment is?', Sonam comes with a reply, “Ranbir (Kapoor) is the best, because I'm seeing him everywhere, he's promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." Karan then questioned her, "...which is?" and the actress replied, "Shiva...number 1."

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, talking about his lady love Malaika, Karan asked Arjun he saved her name on his phone. To which, Arjun replied: "I really like her name. Malaika."

In the promo, Sonam is also seen asking Arjun about one thing that annoys him about her. He replied, "You don't wait for anyone else to give you a compliment. You just give yourself a compliment." Hearing this, Sonam comes with a pat reply, "It comes from being Anil Kapoor's daughter."

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+Hotstar and we just cannot wait to see this sibling jodi make some mind-boggling revelations. 

