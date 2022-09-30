‘Koffee With Karan 7’ Finale Ft. Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Danish Sait: 5 Revelations By Karan Johar

From inside jokes to interesting revelations and some Koffee awards, the finale of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ was certainly much more than expected. With comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait joining Karan Johar on the couch, the season finale was a laughter riot, to say the least.

The tables did turn because it was the comedians who were grilling KJo and making him spill the beans. Another interesting aspect was the four of them being the jury for the Koffee Awards. But before focusing on the awards, let’s talk about the 5 major and unmissable revelations made by Karan on the final episode:

Karan’s obsession with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The audience did not fail to notice that Karan was mentioning Alia’s name on the show too frequently. The comedians too accused him of that on the final episode, and Danish told Karan that Karan uttered Alia’s name on the show as many times as Alia said “Shiva” in the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’.

Reacting to it, Karan said that even Alia asked him to stop taking her name on the show. To which Kusha said, “A lot of times, her (Alia) name is also mentioned because you want to know who is the top actress in the country. And we know the name you want to hear.”

Karan’s partiality towards Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor ( Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)

Karan was also accused of his apparent partiality towards Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in the episode 2 of the season. Talking about it, Karan revealed that during the rapid fire round, according to a miscalculation, the team declared Janhvi as the winner. Karan said that because he felt guilty, he started to overcompensate by praising Janhvi.

Karan’s wedding FOMO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram/@katrinakaif

In several episodes, Karan said that he was not invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding despite being credited for ‘manifesting’ their relationship on the couch. He said that during Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, everyone assumed that he was invited and was keeping it a secret. “First it was like ‘we know you’re there’ and then I had to deal with a plethora of ‘dude why weren’t you invited?’…I felt like I really went through two turbulent days,” he revealed.

Karan’s dating life

Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan On Karan Johars Koffee With Karan 7 Instagram

In episode 11, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor graced the couch as guests, and Karan mentioned ending a romantic relationship that Varun supported. “Varun Dhawan actually was one of the few people who knew and he found out by default,” Karan told the four of them. And it led Tanmay to ask him, “You’re dating David Dhawan?” as a cheeky remark.

Season 8 already on the cards

Season 7 of ‘Koffee With Karan’ was much loved and adding to the excitement, Karan revealed that Disney+ Hotstar has already renewed Season 8 of the show and it will stream in 2023.

Koffee Award winners of Season 7

While Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor got the Best Moment award for Sonam’s remark on ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ being named ‘Shiva No 1’, Ranveer Singh won the Best Rapid Fire award. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was awarded the winner of Best Performance: Female.