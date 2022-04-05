Actor Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Jersey' is finally about to release in theatres after a long delay. The film's team released a new trailer to give fans a glimpse into director Gowtham Tinnauri's world. The latest trailer shows how a father can go to any limits to stay the ‘hero’ in his son’s eyes.



Kapoor plays the role of a father who is trying to reach up to his son’s expectations in the movie. From the trailer it is evident that Kapoor shares a very touching bond with his son. His son is his biggest supporter and firmly believes that his father can make it into the Indian Cricket team. The sports-drama ‘Jersey’ is all about a failed cricketer, who’s son gives him a new hope. Seeing the confidence with which his son says “Khelo na papa dil khol ke khelo” imbibes a new spirit into Kapoor with which he goes on a journey to face all the odds and fulfil his dream of playing cricket.



The music and exciting visuals for sure will take the audience on an adrenaline filled experience complimented by touching storyline and performances of the actors.



‘Jersey’ which will release on April 14, is a remake of Telugu film with the same name, starring Nani. The original film was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and it bagged two awards at the 67th National Film Awards in 2019.