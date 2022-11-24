‘Drishyam 2’ Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100-Crore Mark

The Abhishek Pathak-directorial ‘Drishyam 2’ released on the silver screens on November 18. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in vital roles, the film has managed to impress the audience and the critics alike, and has shattered several records at the box office. Interestingly, the film’s success comes at a time when Bollywood biggies are struggling to mint money.

On Day 6 of its release, ‘Drishyam 2’ minted Rs 9.55 crore, taking the total domestic box office till now to Rs 96.04 crore. Within one week of its release, the film is expected to cross Rs 100-crore mark on day 7.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers and wrote, “#Drishyam2 is in no mood to slow down on Day 6… Will swim past Rs 100 cr today [Day 7]. Fifth [outright] #Hindi film to hit century in 2022.”

Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 96.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5rjTjFyPvo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2022

‘Drishyam 2’ earned Rs 15.38 crore at the box office on Day 1, followed by 21.59 crore on Saturday, 27.17 crore on Sunday, 11.87 crore on Monday, and 10.48 crore on Tuesday. ‘Drishyam 2’ had an overall 17.23 percent Hindi occupancy on Day 6.

The film has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of 2022 hit films including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

‘Drishyam’ is an emotional thriller, which is a Hindi remake of hit Malayalam flick of the same name, helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat. ‘Drishyam 2’ now takes the story forward.