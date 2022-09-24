'Code Name: Tiranga' Actor Harrdy Sandhu On His 'First Love', How He Got Into Singing

Singer Hardy Sandhu, who is also an actor, is back with another film titled ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ in which he will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra.

An espionage action thriller is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Hardy, who was last seen in ‘83’, says that acting and singing are interconnected. “A singer brings out a lot of emotion while singing and the same is with acting so singing and acting are very close to each other. The only difference is that in singing, you show emotion while acting and in singing, you do it with songs so I think they both are connected.”



Hardy made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the sports drama film 83, which was based on India's victorious campaign at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He played the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal, who was an important part of the 1983 world cup winning team. In November 2021, he released a new single "Bijlee Bijlee", written and composed by Jaani and music by B Praak featuring Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari. The song along with its hook dance step became viral on Instagram reels with more than 1.4 million reels.



As a singer, he also gained popularity with Soch (2013) and Joker (2014). Later, his song "Soch" was remade for the 2016 Bollywood film Airlift and his song "Naah" was remade for the film Bala as "Naah Goriye" with singer Swasti Mehul.

Talking about how his musical journey started, Hardy, who was in the capital for a Puma event, said that he has been singing since he was four-year-old. “My parents discovered my talent early and gave me the platform to perform on stage and since then, there has been no looking back. My first love, however, was always cricket but I got injured so I decided that singing is my second passion and I moved here.”

The singer says that he has learned semi-classical too just to hone his skills as a musician. “Rest cricket helped me learn hard work.”

'Code Name: Tiranga' will be released on October 14 2022 in theaters.