‘Chup’ Trailer: Sunny Deol Hunts For A Serial Killer Who Targets Film Critics In This Crime-Thriller Ft. Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary 

After launching the much-awaited teaser of the film, the makers of ‘Chup - Revenge Of The Artist’ have unveiled the trailer and it brings to life a totally unconventional and unique story. Featuring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt, the trailer of the R Balki directorial unfolds a stirring, spine-chilling and riveting backdrop with an intriguing plot that leaves you hooked.

In the trailer, the audience can witness the infamous and unfortunate dismissal of, now considered cult film Guru Dutt’s ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, at its core. Sunny Deol, who plays the protagonist, tries to hunt down a serial killer — an unusual one at that, as he targets film critics. The serial killer is known to get a rating carved on his victims’ forehead as they are mercilessly murdered by him.

In the background, there are songs from Guru Dutt’s 1957 film ‘Pyaasa’ playing and the crime-thriller, with the thrilling never-seen-before concept, will blow your mind. Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary’s romantic scenes in the trailer are a break from the otherwise gripping and action-filled scenes.

Check out the trailer:

Talking about the trailer, Shreya said, "Chup is an ode to art and the spirit of every artist. While it pays a tribute to the late legendary actor/director Guru Dutt, the film quintessentially respects the lives and the work of artists across all quarters. R Balki is a maverick and I am fortunate to not only be a part of this incredibly interesting story but also, generally, be around his mind.

‘Chup - Revenge Of The Artist’ will hit the silver screens on September 23.