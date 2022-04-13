'Brahmastra': Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Ayan Mukerji Shares A Heartfelt Message

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to post a special video from his film 'Brahmastra' for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kapoor and Bhatt are rumoured to be tying the knot on April 15, and Mukerji’s video might have just confirmed that.

Sharing the video, he spoke about how he was close to both of them and how they are meant to be with each other. He also spoke about how the song was a gift, especially for them. “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight (sic),” he captioned the video.

The video is actually a snippet of the song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra'. Bhatt was soon to comment on the post and dropped several heart emojis.

While nothing has been confirmed by the couple or their family as yet, according to reports, the wedding has been planned for April 15. Buzz is that it is going to take place in the early morning hours, as per a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The wedding functions are supposed to start today, April 13. Bouncers and barricades were seen outside RK's Vastu residence, as reported by the Times of India.