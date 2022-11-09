Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta Call Abdu Rozik A Biased Captain

Abdu Rozik was tagged as a biased captain by fellow housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

‘Bigg Boss 16’
‘Bigg Boss 16’ IANS

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:52 pm

The cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' house Abdu Rozik was tagged as a biased captain by fellow housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. 

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram in which contestants were asked to rate Abdu's captaincy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Abdu's favourites gave him 10/10 but Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta called him biased and said Abdu had given less work to his favourite contestants.

They said that Nimrit was only cleaning his room while others had many other household chores to do.

Later, Archana gave the lowest score to Abdu as the captain, which made the latter very angry.

She was heard saying that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time. He replied by saying: "If you are beemar, then you will also sleep. (If you will be unwell, you will also sleep)"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Priyanka Chaudhary Ankit Gupta Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
