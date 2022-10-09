'Bigg Boss 16': Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani Thrash Manya Singh For Her Comment On TV Actors

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' is back with a new season with 15 plus personalities from different walks of life competing for the winner's trophy. However, what is keeping everyone hooked on the show hosted by Salman Khan is the frequent arguments and fights between the participants inside the house.

In the recent episode, a spat between Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and actress Sreejita De was witnessed. During the argument, Manya passed a derogatory comment on Sreejita De’s profession and said, "I was the ambassador of this country. What are you? TV actress? What is that level?".

Reacting to her statement, Arjun Bijlani who is currently shooting for 'Splitsvilla' in Goa, took to his social to blast Manya. “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai. The funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. TV big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16," wrote the actor who started his career on television and then gradually did films and web shows.

I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem . Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 7, 2022

Gauahar Khan, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss 7, reacted to Arjun's comment and wrore, “Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basic of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony.”

Kamya Punjabi, who shared the house with Khan in the same season, added, “'What you are? TV actress' did I hear it correctly? Toh madam aap kaha aayi hai PM ke ghar meh? It’s a Television freaking show!!!Bade bade film actors apni film ko promote karne tv par aate hai…ek kaam kariye aap apne aapko kahi aur jaakar promote kariye! #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV” (madam, where are you from? The PM’s house? Big film stars come to television to promote their film. Do one thing, go and promote yourself somewhere else).

Now, it will be interesting to see how host Salman Khan will intervene and address this issue during this weekend episode.

For the first time ever, a new segment-Interactive India aired on Sunday and Weekend Ka Vaar, namely- Shukravar and Shanivar Ka Vaar on Fridays and Saturdays instead of Saturdays and Sundays respectively as in previous seasons.

The concept for this season of Bigg Boss is "Upside Down", which means everything will be opposite from the previous seasons.