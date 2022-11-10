Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam To Make A Re-Entry To The Show

Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:19 pm

After being expelled from 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. 

According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana was asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakre. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger.

Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
