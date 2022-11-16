Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam Angrily Tells Shiv Thakare 'Tere Kapde Phaar Dungi'

The most controversial contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam will be at loggerheads with captain Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare over duties.

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam
Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 5:53 pm

The most controversial contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Archana Gautam will be at loggerheads with captain Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare over duties. 

Latest promo shared on the channel Colors' Instagram, shows Archana refusing to do duties in Sajid's captaincy, leaving him fuming.

Archana tells Sajid that those who have less duties he can give more work and she is not here to become labour.

To which Sajid angrily said: "Archana out of the kitchen now!"

Priyanka Choudhary gets into the fight and tells Archana: "If you can't be a daasi then you cant be a maharani."

Later, Archana fights with Shiv Thakare.

He is seen telling Archana that she will be crying by the end of the day. Shiv takes all her clothes from the wardrobe and tells her he will burn them.

Archana then tells Shiv that if anything happens to her clothes, she will destroy all his wearables.

Related stories

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary Quarrel Over Sugar

'Bigg Boss 16': Housemates Await Archana Gautam’s Re-Entry With Bared Claws

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam Angrily Holds Shiv Thakre By The Neck Amid Fight

"Tere kapde phaar dungi." (I will tear your clothes) 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Salman Khan Host Bigg Boss Contestants
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers