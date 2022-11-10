Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': A Galaxy Of Stars To Descend Upon Weekend Episode

Personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be seen as guests on the upcoming weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:31 pm

Personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be seen as guests on the upcoming weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', hosted by Salman Khan. 

Sunny and Arjun will be attending the show first as they will be promoting their upcoming season of the youth based reality show 'Splittsvilla'.

Varun and Kriti will be seen in the next episode promoting their upcoming creature comedy 'Bhediya' on the controversial reality show. 

Meanwhile, in 'Bigg Boss 16', Archana Gautam was shown the exit door at 3.00 a.m. after she got into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakre.

Gauri along with Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary were nominated for eviction this week. However, it is not clear if the eviction would take place after Archana's exit from the show.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Sunny Leone Arjun Bijlani Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights