'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play A Negative Role In Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-Starrer 

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play a negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the actor getting on board for the project, Zafar said, "I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj . It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

The makers of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ announced the news on Wednesday and unveiled his first look from the film as well. The photo was captioned as, “This is what we call Big Screen, Bada Entertainment @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff and now welcoming @therealprithvi. Watch out 2023 action begins soon #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan”. Check out:

While speaking on the announcement, Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast member of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film"

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was helmed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.