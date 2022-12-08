'Avatar The Way of Water' Is Setting Box-Office Records In India Ahead Of It's Release. Here's How

Even though 'Avatar The Way of Water' is nine days away from the theatrical release in India but the film is already breaking records at the box office. As per reports, The James Cameron film has crossed Rs. 10-crore mark in nett collections from advance bookings on Monday evening in India. The figure breaks the mark set by 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' earlier this year.

'Avatar The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 hit 'Avatar', which remains the highest-grossing film in the world. The film is the second in a planned five-film franchise and will release worldwide on December 16. Advance booking for the film opened in India last week due to the high buzz around it.

As per a report by BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film saw the fastest advance in the history of Indian cinema, crossing ₹10 crore by close of business on Monday night, ten days before release. The report said that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hit the 10-crore nett mark nine days before release. The Rs. 10-crore figure for Avatar 2 is for all days for which booking is open right now (the first weekend).

Avatar The Way of Water brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet this time around. The first reactions to the film came out recently with most critics praising it and calling it a visual masterpiece.

In previous interviews with ew, Cameron said that he began planning the sequel by himself in 2012, bringing in a writing team in 2013 who helped outline four stories that would stretch across Pandora's diverse geography and continue the first film's tale of man versus nature. Filming on Avatar 2 (an official title has yet to be announced) started in 2017, with a story set about 14 years after the original: Former human soldier Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have settled down and started a family, and much of the film centers on their preteen offspring.