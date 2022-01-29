Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Joins The 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast

American actor Jason Momoa - Instagram/@prideofgypsies

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 5:59 pm

American actor Jason Momoa has joined the cast of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise's tenth instalment. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Dune star will join Vin Diesel and franchise regulars Sung Kang, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s 'F9: The Fast Saga,' will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker has so far helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006's 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.'

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script. Diesel and Lin are producing the film, which will be released by Hollywood studio Universal on May 19, 2023.

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.6 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw,' starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Momoa was most recently featured in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune.' He will next reprise his role of superhero Aquaman in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', a sequel to his 2018 hit 'Aquaman.' 

[With Inputs From PTI]

