'Anupamaa' Actor Adhik Mehta Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi In Mumbai For First Time

Actor Adhik Mehta says celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time in Mumbai has been an amazing experience.

He says: "I'm glad that I experienced the Ganpati celebration here in Mumbai. It is amazingly a different feeling here. I used to see the celebration on the news before shifting here in Mumbai. As I'm born and raised in Delhi, the festivities here are all together a surprise for me."

"I'm sure to invite my parents next year and if things go well I will try my best to welcome Bappa home. It's his blessing that after shifting here I'm able to do good shows and entertain my audience. I just wish he keeps his blessings on me and helps me to establish myself as a good actor."

Adhik, who has also been featured in shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar', says he performed puja and other rituals on the sets.

He adds: "As for the pandemic last year the festival was celebrated low key. So I was missing to see the original flavour of the Ganpati fest here. And finally I got to see this year. We celebrated the festival on our set and trust me I felt like bappa was at my home only. As the set is my next home and my co-actors are my family here."