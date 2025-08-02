Doon Defence Dreamers: Defence Coaching With Record NDA 155 SSB Selections, Celebrating Strong Female Leadership

In an increasingly competitive arena to join India’s elite National Defence Academy (NDA), Doon Defence Dreamers in Dehradun has emerged as a premier defence coaching institute renowned for its exceptional track record. This July, Dreamers proudly facilitated a historic 35 NDA 155 SSB recommendations, reaffirming its status as the best NDA coaching center in Dehradun and a beacon of excellence in SSB interview preparation and defence training India.

Empowering Youth and Celebrating Women in Defence

What makes this milestone particularly inspiring is the success of six remarkable girl cadets — Kasak Mehra, Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi — who have shattered stereotypes and paved the way for greater women’s participation in defence services. Their achievements represent not only personal triumphs but also a broader movement toward gender inclusivity in Indian defence coaching.

Check the celebration - https://youtu.be/3g0zN2IS_zw?si=FZtGgfhgcpD71CYU

Parmeet Kaur embodies the spirit of transformation, sharing, “Dreamers gave me the wings to believe in myself.” This echoes the growing trend of female aspirants excelling in NDA and SSB coaching, helped by institutions committed to erasing gender barriers.

Nationwide Cadet Success Across Prominent SSB Centres

The list of successful candidates at Dreamers spans the length and breadth of India’s top SSB selection boards, highlighting the academy’s pan-India impact in NDA and CDS exam coaching:

Anurag Pandey (11 SSB Allahabad)

Kamal Singh (AIR-18, 11 SSB Allahabad)

Himanshu Gunawat (12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun)

Ayush (32 SSB Jalandhar)

Sukhpreet (34 SSB Allahabad)

Kasak Mehra (33 SSB Bhopal)

…along with many others across Allahabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Jalandhar, Guwahati, Mysuru, and Visakhapatnam.

Mentorship by Defence Veterans: The Core of Success

Dreamers’ extraordinary selection numbers owe much to its team of veteran mentors, including eminent ex-service officers such as Colonel Barakoty and Group Captain Ambu Ahluwalia. Their profound experience from the SSB selection boards translates into rigorous and realistic training modules that nurture officer-like qualities (OLQs) — critical for success in the NDA and CDS examinations.

Founder Mr. Hariom Chaudhary remarks, “Our mission goes beyond passing exams; we cultivate disciplined, confident defenders of the nation.” Co-founder Ankita Taneja adds, “Confidence, resilience, and leadership are the cornerstones of our training, empowering our youth, including girls, to embrace India’s toughest defence challenges with honour.”

Comprehensive Defence Coaching Programs

Doon Defence Dreamers offers integrated, tailored programmes blending academics, physical conditioning, and leadership training:

Foundation Courses (Class 6 to 12): A two-year residential curriculum combining CBSE academics, personality growth, and foundational military training for NDA, RIMC, and Sainik School aspirants.

NDA/CDSE/OTA Coaching: Intensive 6- to 12-month courses for 12th pass or college students, emphasizing written exam skills, group tasks, leadership, and mock SSB interviews.

Air Force and Navy Specialized Tracks: Programs for AFCAT, ACC, Merchant Navy, Military Nursing Service (MNS), and Territorial Army aspirants, with specific coaching and mentor guidance.

SSB Interview Bootcamps: One-month immersive training designed to enhance OLQs, leadership skills, psychometric aptitude, and physical endurance—all overseen by serving and retired armed forces personnel.

The curriculum includes daily physical training, psychometric tests, group discussions, situational judgment exercises, and full-scale mock interviews, mimicking real-world defence assessment centres to holistically prepare cadets.

Shaping India’s Future Leaders

Doon Defence Dreamers’ philosophy aligns with India’s broader vision of an inclusive, efficient, and modern armed forces. The institution stands as a national launchpad for young boys and girls, nurturing them into disciplined, resilient officers ready to serve as lieutenants, flying officers, and commanders.

This historic achievement of fostering women cadets alongside male counterparts highlights the academy’s commitment towards women empowerment in defence services, contributing significantly to the evolving landscape of gender equality in Indian defence training.

Admissions Open for Defence Career Aspirants

Doon Defence Dreamers Pvt. Ltd., popularly known as Dreamers Edu Hub, invites defence aspirants across India to enroll now for its diverse courses:

Foundation Courses (Class 6–12)

NDA/CDSE/OTA Exam Preparation

AFCAT, Air Force & Navy Entry Training

Merchant Navy & Military Nursing Services (MNS)

Territorial Army Coaching

Location: Standard Tower, Sahastradhara Road, near Healing Touch Hospital, Dehradun

Admissions: Now open for the 2025–26 academic session.

Start your journey today—join Doon Defence Dreamers and step confidently toward a career of national pride and honour.

Disclaimer : This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however Outlookindia.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.