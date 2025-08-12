Solana, XRP And Remittix Face Off But Which Is Replacing The Others In More And More Portfolios?

Solana and XRP will likely remain crypto household names for years to come. However, regarding the growth potential from current levels, Remittix is increasingly the pick for investors looking to capture both utility and upside.

XRP
Solana, XRP And Remittix Face Off But Which Is Replacing The Others In More And More Portfolios?
Solana is once again knocking on the $200 door. XRP is fresh off a 15% rebound that silenced critics. Analysts forecast a strong rally for the two giants going into the Q4 bull cycle.

However, as XRP and SOL compete for investor attention, a relatively unknown PayFi project is gradually infiltrating more and more portfolios: Remittix (RTX). Can RTX potentially displace them due to its significant upside potential?

Buy Remittix (RTX)
Why Solana and XRP Are in the Spotlight

Solana (SOL) again targets the $200 level after rebounding from $155–165 support. With technical indicators flashing bullish, and the Q4 Alpenglow upgrade promising 100x faster transactions, SOL has bulls calling for $225 in the short term and even $400–500 cycle tops. Institutional inflows of over $591M are adding weight to the case.

Solana Price Chart
Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Ripple XRP, meanwhile, is riding a wave of renewed hype after a positive end to its age-long legal tussle with the SEC. A sharp rebound from $2.75 lows has traders eyeing $5, proving that momentum can overpower cautious analyst forecasts. USA Today called it “the smartest cryptocurrency to buy” with $500.

XRP Price Chart
XRP Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

However, despite their size and hype, both SOL and XRP remain limited in scope. Solana faces competition in the Layer 1 space, while XRP relies on institutional adoption. This leaves room for a different type of project to attract retail investors in 2025.

Remittix (RTX): The Retail-First Blue Chip in the Making

Remittix (RTX) is tackling a problem even the biggest names have yet to solve: instantly getting crypto into the real world, without banks or intermediaries.

Built on Ethereum, Remittix allows users to send over 40 cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries within 24 hours. Recipients see the funds as a standard bank deposit without crypto exposure or hidden fees.

For businesses, the Remittix Pay API enables crypto payments to be settled in local fiat, making it a frictionless bridge between blockchain and the global economy.

Why Investors Are Moving In Now

Remittix (RTX)
The Remittix presale is already proving it’s more than just early hype. Remittix has raised over $18.9 million in just a few months, selling 591 million tokens. At the current price of $0.0922, investors are still getting in before the major catalysts hit.

One of those catalysts is almost here. When the presale hits $20M raised, Remittix will reveal the name of its first centralized exchange listing, and insiders say it’s a heavyweight. That means instant liquidity, massive exposure and potentially a flood of new buyers entering the market.

In addition, the 40% token bonus disappears at the same milestone and it’s clear why smart money is moving before the announcement drops.

Key Drivers Right Now:

  • Fully audited, with liquidity and team tokens locked for 3 years

  • The wallet beta will launch soon with real-time FX and fiat payouts.

  • Presale closing in on top CEX listing reveal

The community is enthralled, as the ongoing $250,000 giveaway boosts engagement in anticipation of the upcoming exchange debut. Analysts see RTX as a potential 100x opportunity, dwarfing any possible returns from blue chips like Solana and XRP.

From Underdog to Portfolio Staple

Solana and XRP will likely remain crypto household names for years to come. However, regarding the growth potential from current levels, Remittix is increasingly the pick for investors looking to capture both utility and upside.

With a major CEX listing announcement just around the corner and the presale bonus window closing fast, RTX is on the verge of a visibility surge that could put it in the same conversation as today’s blue chips, only with far more room to run.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

