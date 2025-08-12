Solana, XRP And Remittix Face Off But Which Is Replacing The Others In More And More Portfolios?

The Remittix presale is already proving it’s more than just early hype. Remittix has raised over $18.9 million in just a few months, selling 591 million tokens. At the current price of $0.0922, investors are still getting in before the major catalysts hit.

One of those catalysts is almost here. When the presale hits $20M raised, Remittix will reveal the name of its first centralized exchange listing , and insiders say it’s a heavyweight. That means instant liquidity, massive exposure and potentially a flood of new buyers entering the market.

In addition, the 40% token bonus disappears at the same milestone and it’s clear why smart money is moving before the announcement drops.

Key Drivers Right Now:

Fully audited, with liquidity and team tokens locked for 3 years

The wallet beta will launch soon with real-time FX and fiat payouts.

Presale closing in on top CEX listing reveal

The community is enthralled, as the ongoing $250,000 giveaway boosts engagement in anticipation of the upcoming exchange debut. Analysts see RTX as a potential 100x opportunity, dwarfing any possible returns from blue chips like Solana and XRP.

From Underdog to Portfolio Staple

Solana and XRP will likely remain crypto household names for years to come. However, regarding the growth potential from current levels, Remittix is increasingly the pick for investors looking to capture both utility and upside.

With a major CEX listing announcement just around the corner and the presale bonus window closing fast, RTX is on the verge of a visibility surge that could put it in the same conversation as today’s blue chips, only with far more room to run.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix