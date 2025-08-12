How Has The IMF’s Policy On Cryptocurrency And Digital Assets Evolved Over Time?

But along with this optimism came an equally strong initial caution by the IMF regarding the risk and volatility these new digital tools posed. These perils were seen to include threats to consumer protection due to the frequently speculative nature of the cryptocurrencies, the possibility of such tokens being used for ill purposes like money laundering or terror financing, and the absence of tried and tested regulatory paradigms by which their use could be controlled. At this early stage, the IMF urged its members to watch closely as the crypto world evolved at a very fast pace. The Fund promoted strict regulatory frameworks that would rebuff possible systemic threats without bludgeoning innovation. What was significant was that the IMF made no special promotion of any given digital currency or asset but stressed ongoing research and cross-country consultations on enhancing the comprehension of their implications.