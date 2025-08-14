How Do Trading Fees And Gas Costs Compare Across Centralized And Decentralized Exchanges?

Cryptocurrency exchanges serve a crucial role in the sale, buying, and trading of digital currency. However, users are required to pay different forms of fees if they are using CEXs or DEXs. Trading fees and gas fees are among the most significant factors that determine the overall cost of trading. It is crucial that investors, traders, and enthusiasts learn about how fees are different for CEXs and DEXs so that they can get the maximum out of their trade without undue charges.